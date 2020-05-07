e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra poisonous gas leak: Rs1 crore relief for deaths, 10 lakh for critical patients, probe ordered into incident

Andhra poisonous gas leak: Rs1 crore relief for deaths, 10 lakh for critical patients, probe ordered into incident

Andhra government has also formed a committee to probe the incident

india Updated: May 07, 2020 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The gas leak is reported to have occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Thursday morning.
The gas leak is reported to have occurred between 3 am and 4 am on Thursday morning. (PTI Photo)
         

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore as compensation for each of the deceased in Visakhapatnam poisonous gas leak incident. He also announced Rs 10 lakh for those put on a ventilator as a result of the leak and Rs 1 lakh for those who have been hospitalised due to the incident.

At least 9 people have died and more than a thousand have fallen sick due to the leak of poisonous gas Styrene from the LG Polymers unit at R R Venkatapuram on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Thursday morning.

The state government also announced a compensation of Rs 25,000 for the gas-leak affected patients who are under treatment without hospitalization at the OPDs (Out Patient Department) and Rs 10,000 each for affected families from the five villages adjoining the LG plant.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said that those who have lost cattle due to the leak will get full compensation for the loss; besides Rs 20,000 to each family.

The state government has also appointed a committee to probe the incident and the government indicated that the LG Polymers plant could be relocated if found necessary.

tags
top news
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: State Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: State Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper