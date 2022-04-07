Home / India News / All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign as CM Jagan gears up to form new cabinet
india news

All Andhra Pradesh ministers resign as CM Jagan gears up to form new cabinet

  • Andhra Pradesh cabinet: Outgoing minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah said the move was in accordance with the wish of the chief minister to strengthen the party machinery ahead of the 2024 election.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 06:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Reported by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday dissolved his entire cabinet following a three-hour meeting at the state secretariat in Amaravati. All the 24 ministers in the cabinet submitted their resignations to the chief minister, who is also the president of the YSR Congress Party, after the cabinet meeting.

The resignation letters of the ministers will be forwarded to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan through a special messenger later in the evening. They are expected to be accepted immediately

Speaking to reporters later, outgoing minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah said the move was in accordance with the with of the chief minister to strengthen the party machinery by assigning key responsibilities to experienced party seniors ahead of the 2024 election. “This decision of the chief minister was happily accepted and welcomed by the entire cabinet,” he said.

Outgoing civil supplies minister Kodali Nani said the chief minister would form the new cabinet on April 11. Except five or six ministers of the present cabinet, all the others would be new faces, he said.

Nani further said he would abide by the chief minister's decision and would happily accept whatever role Reddy would assign to him. "I will serve the party as a loyal soldier of Reddy, irrespective of whether I am a minister or not," he said.
 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
y s jagan mohan reddy
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out