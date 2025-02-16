Andhra to appoint brand ambassadors for Amaravati capital city project

The Andhra Pradesh government has come up with the idea of engaging influential people and celebrities as the brand ambassadors of Amaravati to promote it as a world-class capital city. Chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the inauguration of CRDA project in Amaravati in October last year. (ANI)

A government order (GO No. 107) to this effect was issued on Friday by state municipal administration and urban development department principal secretary S Suresh Kumar.

According to the order, which was seen by HT, the government is planning to project Amaravati as a testament to modern urban planning, sustainability, and cultural heritage. “With its focus on eco-friendly infrastructure, vision to be a green city, with seamless connectivity, and citizen-centric design, Amaravati aspires to set benchmarks for urban development in India,” the order said.

The GO said the government wants to engage brand ambassadors in order to elevate Amaravati’s image at various levels. These ambassadors would be exceptional candidates who have high visibility across the globe on any relevant theme, such as sustainability, development, innovation, community engagement.

“They can be professionals with exceptional domain credentials; and have extraordinary commitment and participation with local communities in the capital region,” the GO said.

The appointed brand ambassadors would for a period of one year, extendable further, as considered appropriate by the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) and the government.

Regarding the role of the brand ambassadors, the order said they would take up promotion of Amaravati’s vision to make it a world- class capital city, emphasizing its focus on innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development and highlight the significance of the capital city project in driving Andhra Pradesh’s economic growth.

The ambassadors would also showcase Amaravati as a model of planned urbanisation with smart-city principles, to attract national and international attention for investments.

They would also participate in conferences, seminars, and workshops related to the development of Amaravati, engaging stakeholders such as investors, and local communities and collaborate with educational institutions, cultural organisations, and local leaders to foster community pride and encourage active involvement in Amaravati’s development.

The brand ambassadors can also utilise personal and public platforms, such as social media, media interviews, and blogs, to highlight progress, success stories, and opportunities associated with Amaravati’s development, the government order said.