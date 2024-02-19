 Andhra's four-month-old baby is now a world record holder | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Andhra's four-month-old baby is now a world record holder

Andhra's four-month-old baby is now a world record holder

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Feb 19, 2024 02:30 PM IST

The baby's family recorded a video showcasing Kaivalya's abilities and sent it to Noble World Records.

A four-month-old child in Andhra Pradesh's Nadigama has got her name registered in Noble Book of World Records. The baby named Kaivalya is able to identify 120 different things, from birds and vegetables to animals and also photographs, highlighting her early cognitive abilities, reported India Today.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Nadigama town, Kaivalya's ability was noticed by her mother, Hema.
Hailing from Andhra Pradesh's Nadigama town, Kaivalya's ability was noticed by her mother, Hema. (X(formerly Twitter))

Kaivalya has been recognised as the " World's first four months baby to identify 100+ flashcards". In a viral video, she was able to recognise and identify 120 flashcards which consisted of 12 flowers, 27 fruits, 27 vegetables, 27 animals and 27 birds. The world record was set on February 3, 2024.

Kaivalya's ability was noticed by her mother, Hema. The baby's family recorded a video showcasing her abilities and sent it to Noble World Records.

The team at Noble World Records, reviewed the video and tested Kaivalya's special talent. They have given her a special certificate, making her a world record holder at the tender age of just four months.

A video of Kaivalya with her family, posing with a recognition medal around her neck, has been shared on social media.

The baby's parents have expressed tremendous joy for her achievement. They thanked everyone for the support and expressed hope that Kaivalya's story would inspire other parents to discover and cherish the surreal talent their children may possess.

