Afternoon briefing: PM Modi lauds expelled Cong leader; Dutch politician's message for 'brave' Nupur Sharma, more news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He performed puja during the foundation stone ceremony, alongside UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was recently expelled by the Congress for six years. During his address to the crowd, PM Modi also lauded the efforts of Acharya Pramod for the Kalki Dham Temple project. Dig Deeper Acharya Pramod with Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

Netherlands far-right politician Geert Wilders has said he has sent a personal message of support to the suspended Bharatiya Janata leader Nupur Sharma, describing her "brave". Wilders, who had emerged as the shock winner of the Dutch election held in November last year, said he wishes to meet Nupur Sharma someday while visiting India. Dig Deeper

Latest News

Sandeshkhali case: Supreme Court stays Lok Sabha panel action against top Bengal officials

Geert Wilders, who defended Nupur Sharma, could be next Dutch PM. Know more about him

India News

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal skips 6th ED summons, AAP explains why

Farmers protest: What Centre proposed to farm leaders at key round 4 meeting?

Global Matters

Prince William and David Beckham brush shoulders at BAFTA Film awards

Lahore underworld don Ameer Balaj Tipu shot dead at wedding ceremony: Report

Sports Goings

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is reportedly set to be rested in their fourth Test against England in Ranchi. Bumrah is unlikely to travel with the side out of Rajkot, where they won the third Test by a record margin, according to Cricbuzz. The team is set to leave Rajkot on Tuesday while Bumrah could reportedly drive down to Ahmedabad on Monday. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Esha Deol was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Monday for the first time since she announced separation from her husband, Bharat Takhtani. In a video, Esha was seen stepping out of her car at the airport. As she walked towards the terminal, the paparazzi asked her to stop for photos. The actor smiled and obliged. When the paparazzi asked about her, Esha said, "Main theek hoon. Aap log kaese ho (I'm doing well. How are you)?" Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Confession Day 2024: After the overdose of mush and all things love during Valentine's Week and V-Day, it's time to detox with Anti-valentine's Week, if you are single. Confession Day is the time to admit to your mistakes and spill secrets in an attempt to start your relationship anew. You can also confess your love to a special someone in case you couldn't muster the courage to propose them during Valentine's Week. While confessing something that your partner deserves to know can unburden you and give you chance to start things afresh, criticism or spilling an uncomfortable truth can scar your bond forever. When it comes to making a confession to your partner this Confession Day, choose it wisely to avoid future trouble. Dig Deeper