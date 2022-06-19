Anger & arson are different, youth should focus on Agnipath recruitment: Top military officer

A senior military official at the forefront of the government's defence of Agnipath recruitment scheme said the country's youth were wasting their time by taking to the streets and should instead get themselves ready physically for joining the forces.

Lt Gen Anil Puri, additional secretary, department of military affairs, who earlier addressed the media during a joint briefing with officers from the Navy, Army and Air Force, said that while some of the protests were anticipated, the government had never though youth will damage public property during their agitation against the new scheme.

“We know that all these problems (protests) may happen. Anger comes when change happens but we never thought youth will damage govt property... Anger and arson are two different things,” said Lt Gen Puri while speaking to news agency ANI.

“This scheme has been designed for youth. By going to the streets, they are only wasting their time. They should spend this time to get themselves ready physically. I appeal to them to start preparing,” he added.

Earlier, during the joint briefing, Lt Gen Puri said all defence aspirants would have to take a pledge that they did not take part in any vandalism and arson, adding that discipline is the foundation of security forces. He added demands for rollback of the scheme would not be paid heed to.

Widespread protests against the government's newly unveiled Agnipath scheme for four-year recruitment of youth in the forces have turned violent in many places, Bihar being the worst hit. One death was also reported from Telangana earlier this week during one such stir. Vandalism and arson prevailed over the past few days with several trains torches, government vehicles and other public properties damaged.

While the Opposition has criticised the new recruitment model and extended its support to the agitating youth, it has urged the protesters to take to non-violent and peaceful means to express their anger.

Lt Gen Puri further said during the defence ministry's briefing that all government concessions were pre-planned and not being made as a consequence of the nationwide protests.

