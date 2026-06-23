Anna Hazare warns of hunger strike from July 5 over Maharashtra RTI rules: Changes, objections explained

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday warned of an agitation against the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, set to come into effect from July 5, alleging that the amended provisions weaken the transparency law and keep citizens away from information. Social activist Anna Hazare (ANI Video Grab)

Hazare has threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike from July 5 if the Maharashtra government does not immediately withdraw the "illegal" amendments to the Right to Information (RTI) Rules.

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Anna Hazare on hunger strike decision Hazare said a decision on the future course of action would be taken after discussions scheduled for June 24.

"All decisions will be taken at 4 pm the day after tomorrow. Had it not been the intent to weaken the law, why would such absurd laws have been made? I launched agitations over RTI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2006... If we get the solution for our issues in the discussions the day after, the fast will be cancelled; otherwise, there will be agitation," ANI news agency quoted Hazare as saying.

Earlier, Hazare wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking the withdrawal of the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026.

The rules, notified on June 12, introduce sweeping changes to the RTI regime, including higher fees and additional procedural requirements.

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What are the RTI changes made? 1) RTI application fee increased from ₹10 to ₹30.

2) Applicants must submit identity proof along with requests.

3) Applications capped at 150 words.

4) Introduction of the "one subject, one application" rule.

5) Applicants required to state the purpose for seeking information.

6) Legal representation barred during Information Commission hearings.

7) Appeals can be dismissed if the applicant is absent during hearings.

8) RTI applications and appeals to be automatically closed upon the applicant's death.

9) Authorities empowered to reject repeat applications.

10) Changes introduced in penalties for officers failing to provide information.

Anna Hazare's letter to Maha CM In his letter, Hazare said he had dedicated his entire life to the service of society and the nation and recalled his long association with the RTI movement.

“I have dedicated my entire life to the service of society and the nation. To bring about transparency, I have previously conducted public awareness tours across Maharashtra in 1998, 2001, 2004, and 2006 for the Right to Information Ac", according to news agency PTI.

"Now, after 20 years, the provisions made on June 12, 2026, appear to be blunting the edge of this law, keeping citizens away from information, and weakening the core principles of the Right to Information as seen in the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, published by the Maharashtra Government," he added.

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What are the objections? Hazare opposed making ID proof mandatory, arguing that Section 6(2) of the RTI Act does not require applicants to disclose personal details or reasons for seeking information. Such a condition endangers whistleblowers and activists, he was quoted as saying.

The anti-corruption activist also criticised the "one subject, one application" rule, calling it unnecessary and burdensome, and said the provision allowing authorities to summarily close repeat applications would block access to complete or updated information.

Other objections raised by Hazare included requiring applicants to disclose the purpose of seeking information, dismissal of appeals if the applicant remains absent, automatic closure of cases on an applicant's death, and barring legal assistance during hearings before the Information Commission.

Hazare said the rules shift the burden onto citizens instead of fixing systemic failures. He noted that Section 4 of the RTI Act, which mandates proactive disclosure by public authorities, remains poorly implemented, forcing people to file applications.

"If the June 12 amendments are not revoked immediately, I will begin my fast on July 5 at Yadav Baba Temple, Ralegan Siddhi, even if it costs my life," the letter stated.

The activist urged the state government to withdraw the rules and strengthen proactive disclosure instead of imposing fresh restrictions on applicants.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)