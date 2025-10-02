Annual 5,000 Khadi purchase per family can create millions of jobs: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged every Indian family to buy Khadi products worth at least ₹5,000 annually to help generate employment for millions across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Khadi India in New Delhi, on Thursday (@AmitShahX/ANI Photo). (@AmitShah X)

Visiting the Khadi India showroom at Connaught Place in Delhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, he said, “Prime Minister Modi, through his Mann Ki Baat program, has promoted the idea of Swadeshi, inspiring the people of the country to connect with economic development and the Make in India campaign. Inspired by this, millions of families across the country have decided not to use any foreign goods in their households. Similarly, millions of shopkeepers have resolved not to sell any foreign products in their shops.”

On the Swadeshi campaign, Shah said, “When we adopt local products, we also align ourselves with the ambitious campaign to take India to the top position in the world by 2047.”

“Both campaigns—promoting the use of Khadi and embracing Swadeshi—launched by Prime Minister Modi should empower us. We should make these campaigns a part of our nature and pass them on to our future generations,” he added.

Shah underlined that Mahatma Gandhi wove many such things into the freedom movement from which the map of future India was framed. “We cannot separate the freedom movement from Khadi and Swadeshi,” he said.

Shah said that after Modi became the Gujarat chief minister, Khadi became a “thing of use for the general public and the direct proof of this is the manifold increase in the use and purchase of Khadi products since 2014.”

“In the 11 years of Modi ji’s tenure, the sales of Khadi and village industry products have increased fivefold from ₹33,000 crore to over ₹1.7 lakh crore,” he added.