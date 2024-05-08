Another Congress leader raises questions on Poonch attack: ‘BJP can do anything for elections’
“Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even Satyapal Malik raised questions. There's nothing new in this,” Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said.
After ex-Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, another Congress leader, the party's state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, has targeted the ruling BJP over the recent Poonch terror attack, saying that the saffron party can “do anything during elections.”
“Pulwama attack still remains a mystery, about which even the then Lieutenant Governor (then Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik) has raised questions. There is nothing new in this. The BJP can do anything during elections,” Warring, who is contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from the Ludhiana seat, told reporters on Tuesday.
The February 2019 Pulwama attack, carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, took place on the eve of Lok Sabha polls that year. Days later, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted retaliatory strikes in Balakot inside Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP won a second successive majority in the elections.
Citing Malik's recent statements, opposition parties have repeatedly alleged that the BJP government “allowed” the terrorist attack to reap “electoral benefits,” a charge dismissed by the ruling party.
In last Saturday's Poonch attack, in which terrorists targeted a convoy of vehicles belonging to the IAF, one soldier was killed in action, while five of his colleagues sustained injuries. The operation to nab the terrorists is currently underway.
A day later, Channi, the Congress party's candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, accused the BJP government of “stuntbaazi.”
“When elections come, such stunts are done to make the BJP win. These are pre-planned attacks, there is no truth in them,” he said.
After his statement triggered a row, the former CM backtracked, and stateed how “proud” he was of the jawans who "join the armed forces to safeguard the country."
“To date, the government has not identified the perpetrators responsible for Pulwama. I would like to ask, who are the perpetrators? Why haven't they been brought to justice? Why do intelligence failures keep happening? Soldiers have lost their lives once again. My point is, why is this being turned into a political stunt by the BJP?” he asked.
