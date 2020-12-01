Another cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu, Kerala: Forecast of heavy to very heavy rains

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 15:39 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded another cyclone alert for Tamil Nadu, which was slammed by Cyclone Nivar last week, and Kerala. The weather department has said that a deep depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal lay centred on Tuesday which is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee between evening and night of December 2, emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area in the morning on December 3 and move westward towards south Tamil Nadu coast. The system lay about 900km southeast of Kanyakumari as of 12pm on Tuesday. The maximum wind speed during the storm will be 70-80kmph gusting to 90 kmph.

Here what’s IMD has said:

1. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over south Tamil Nadu on December 1 and 4, and over south Kerala on December 2 and 4.

2. Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha in south Kerala are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls on December 2 and 3.

3. North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal and north Kerala will also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 2 and 3.

4. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 2 and 3, and over Lakshadweep from December 3 and 4.

5. IMD has also directed a complete suspension of fishing operations till December 4 in the region.

6. The weather agency said that fishermen are advised not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal during December 1.

7. They should also avoid the southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off east Sri Lanka coast from December 1 to 3.

8. IMD added that they should not go into the Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu-Kerala coasts from December 2 to 4

9. The Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea should be avoided from December 3 to 4.