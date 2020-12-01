Cyclone developing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rains to southern states: IMD

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 12:17 IST

Parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will start receiving heavy rainfall under the influence of a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure system is likely to intensify into cyclone with wind speeds of up to 80km per hour by Tuesday evening and will be named Burevi.

The system is currently located 930km southeast of Kanyakumari. As per the current trajectory, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cyclone will continue to move northwestwards and cross the Sri Lankan coast near Trincomalee in the evening or night of December 2. It is likely to continue its westward movement to reach the Indian coast the next morning.

The cyclone comes on the tail of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar that had made landfall in Karaikal, Puducherry, on November 25. It was the third named cyclone to hit the Indian coast in 2020 -- the first was super cyclonic storm Amphan in May and severe cyclonic storm Nisarga in June.

There would be squally winds reaching the speed of up to 65 km per hour on Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast on December 2 as the system nears India.

As per the IMD forecast, it is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to parts of south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala on December 3 when it is likely to reach the Indian coast.

The sea conditions will be rough to very rough Monday through December 4, with the government advising a complete suspension of fishing operations in the region. The fishermen have been advised to return to coast by Monday.