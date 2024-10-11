Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Another hit-and-run in Pune, delivery agent dies as Audi rams motorcycle

ByHT News Desk
Oct 11, 2024 09:59 AM IST

Pune Audi hit-and-run: The police have arrested the accused, 34-year-old Ayush Tayal.

A food delivery agent died after being hit by an Audi car in the Mundhwa area of Pune on Friday. The car driver tried to flee but the police nabbed him.

Pune Audi accident: The police said he first hit a two-wheeler injuring three people. (Representational)
Pune Audi accident: The police said he first hit a two-wheeler injuring three people. (Representational)

The police said the accused first hit a two-wheeler injuring three people. He later hit the victim's motorcycle from behind. The deceased, Rauf Shaikh, died in the hospital.

"At around 1.35 am, the accused hit a two-wheeler first, injuring three people. He further hit a bike on which the deceased Rauf Shaikh was travelling. The car hit him in the back, causing serious injuries to him. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead," a senior police officer told ANI.

The police have arrested the accused, 34-year-old Ayush Tayal.

"After the incident, 34-year-old Ayush Tayal fled from the crime scene. Upon investigation of the CCTV footage, his car was identified and he was subsequently arrested from his residence in the Hadapsar area," he added.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections 105, 281, 125(a), 132, 119,1 77, 184 at Mundhwa Police Station.

Also read: Pune Porsche case: Teen driver submits road safety essay as part of bail conditions

The case is similar to the Pune Porsche accident in May this year.

A speeding Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a motorcycle killing 24-year-old Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta. The incident sparked widespread outrage and controversy over the leniency shown to the boy.

Also read: Pune Porsche crash: Accused minor completes 15-day safe driving programme as per court order, says RTO official

The case against the main accused, a minor, is ongoing before the Juvenile Justice Board. A case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the minor and doctors of Sassoon Hospital. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood sample.

Also read: 'Security not a luxury': IMA writes to Bengal government over doctors' hunger strike

The Maharashtra government last week sacked two state-appointed Members of the Juvenile Justice Board, Pune on the charge of “misuse of power” in the wake of the Pune Porche case.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On