Another hit-and-run in Pune, delivery agent dies as Audi rams motorcycle

A food delivery agent died after being hit by an Audi car in the Mundhwa area of Pune on Friday. The car driver tried to flee but the police nabbed him. Pune Audi accident: The police said he first hit a two-wheeler injuring three people. (Representational)

The police said the accused first hit a two-wheeler injuring three people. He later hit the victim's motorcycle from behind. The deceased, Rauf Shaikh, died in the hospital.

"At around 1.35 am, the accused hit a two-wheeler first, injuring three people. He further hit a bike on which the deceased Rauf Shaikh was travelling. The car hit him in the back, causing serious injuries to him. He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead," a senior police officer told ANI.

The police have arrested the accused, 34-year-old Ayush Tayal.

"After the incident, 34-year-old Ayush Tayal fled from the crime scene. Upon investigation of the CCTV footage, his car was identified and he was subsequently arrested from his residence in the Hadapsar area," he added.

A case has been registered under BNS Sections 105, 281, 125(a), 132, 119,1 77, 184 at Mundhwa Police Station.

The case is similar to the Pune Porsche accident in May this year.

A speeding Porsche car, driven by a 17-year-old boy allegedly under the influence of alcohol, crashed into a motorcycle killing 24-year-old Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta. The incident sparked widespread outrage and controversy over the leniency shown to the boy.

The case against the main accused, a minor, is ongoing before the Juvenile Justice Board. A case was registered by the Pune crime branch unit after the accident against the parents of the minor and doctors of Sassoon Hospital. They were booked for allegedly conspiring to tamper with evidence and manipulating the blood sample.

The Maharashtra government last week sacked two state-appointed Members of the Juvenile Justice Board, Pune on the charge of “misuse of power” in the wake of the Pune Porche case.

With inputs from PTI, ANI