e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Another minister in Maharashtra tests positive for Covid-19

Another minister in Maharashtra tests positive for Covid-19

This is the third minister in the state to be infected by the Coronavirus. Two cabinet ministers tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and recovered after going into quarantine.

mumbai Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:34 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustan Times,
Five members of the minister’s staff, including his secretaries, driver and cook, also tested positive for Covid-19, said a close aide of the minister.
Five members of the minister’s staff, including his secretaries, driver and cook, also tested positive for Covid-19, said a close aide of the minister.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

A minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a private hospital in a stable condition on Friday, state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

This is the third minister in the state to be infected by the Coronavirus. Two cabinet ministers tested positive for Covid-19 earlier and recovered after going into quarantine.

The minister was admitted to hospital hours after he was found to be infected. He is said to be asymptomatic.

Five members of the minister’s staff, including his secretaries, driver and cook, also tested positive for Covid-19, said a close aide of the minister. On Tuesday, the minister had attended a meeting of the state cabinet.

Tope said authorities will quarantine and test other ministers only if they develop symptoms.

“We have conducted two tests, one came negative but another confirmed that he is positive. I had a telephonic conversation with him. He is fine and asymptomatic but has very minor breathing problems. Hence, we decided to admit him to a city hospital,” Tope told reporters.

Tope said all ministers had observed social distancing while attending the cabinet meeting and no other minister has developed symptoms so far. Therefore, he said, there is no need to quarantine or isolate any of them.

“We are strictly following ICMR guidelines, which clearly state tests can be conducted only if a person develops symptoms. If anyone develops symptoms, then they will be quarantined and tested,” he said

tags
top news
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Centre asks states not to stop interstate buses during night curfew
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
Zero fees for late filing of GSTR-3B returns between July 2017-Jan 2020: FM Sitharaman
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
‘BJP can’t intimidate us’: Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi ahead of RS polls
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Covid patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In