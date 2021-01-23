Another Pakistan terror-tunnel found in Jammu, 4th in last 6 months
- The tunnel appears to be six to eight years old and it has been found at the same place where BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone last year on June 20, said the BSF IG.
Another Pakistan made terror-tunnel was detected on Saturday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir in the same area, where the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot down a Pakistani drone ferrying arms and ammunition barely seven months ago.
BSF said the tunnel appeared to be six to eight years old and the possibility of it being in use by Pakistani terrorists could not be ruled out.
This was the fourth tunnel to be detected in the past six months, the other three having been detected in Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua. This tunnel is also the 10th to be found in the Jammu region.
“The BSF has detected a 150 meters to 175 meters-long trans-border tunnel along the Indo-Pak international border in Kathua district. It is 30 feet deep and has a diameter of two to three feet,” said BSF inspector general NS Jamwal.
“The tunnel appears to be six to eight years old and it has been found at the same place where BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone last year on June 20,” Jamwal added.
The BSF IG said that the tunnel has been detected near the Pansar post of the BSF.
“Across the international border, it originated from Shakargarh. Just opposite to the tunnel, Pakistan has its Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre De Kothe posts,” said the IG.
Jamwal said that such tunnels cannot be built without the involvement of the Pakistani establishment.
“A proper engineering effort has gone into this tunnel as well, he said, and added that possibilities of it having been used by Pakistani terrorists cannot be ruled out.
The tunnel was detected between border pillar number 14 and 15, said the IG.
The BSF troops had also foiled an infiltration bid in the same area in November 2019. On June 20 last year, BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone in Rathua area around 5.10 am. The drone fell into a field. The BSF had recovered a M-4 US-made semi-automatic rifle, 60 rounds in two magazines and seven M67 grenades among other items.
The hexa copter drone itself weighed around 17.5 kilograms and the consignment weighed around five to six kilograms.
There has been a spike in the incidents of Pakistani drones dropping arms, ammunition, drugs along the international border and line of control in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pakistan has been digging trans-border tunnels along the international border, especially in Kathua and Samba sectors.
On January 13, BSF detected another trans-border tunnel along the 198km long Indo-Pak international border in Bobbyian village of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district.
The tunnel was 150 meters to 160 meters long with a diameter of two feet to three feet. It was dug 25 feet to 30 feet beneath the ground.
On November 22, BSF had detected a similar trans-border tunnel near Regal post in Samba sector that was used for crossing over by four Jaish terrorists, who were eliminated at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota of Jammu district on November 19.
The four terrorists had used the tunnel to cross over from Pakistan and had travelled in a Kashmir bound truck before being eliminated in swift operation at Ban toll plaza.
From Pinaka to Bhishma Tank: India to showcase its weapons on R-Day
Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled: State election commission
4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM’s visit
- The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary.
Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: Venkaiah Naidu
Masked man's 'plot' to incite violence at Singhu, 'U-turn': What we know so far
On Parakram Diwas, a look at Bose’s Indian National Army
WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response'
- In the last few days, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Somnath Bharti gets 2 years in jail for assaulting security staff at AIIMS
As farmers' protest continues, Delhi Police bolster border security
Mamata attack Centre over disbanding Netaji's brain-child
Bihar govt puts classified files related to Subash Chandra Bose on internet
- The directorate of state archives in Bihar, decided to upload the prized collection of documents and files related to Bose on the internet and dedicate him the page on his 125th birth anniversary.
PIL seeking direction to govt to fill vacant ATPMLA posts filed in SC
Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated
PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
