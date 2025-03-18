‘Another Round’: Vadodara crash and curious case of film poster

Investigators have found a poster of the film “Another Round” at the place where Rakshit Chaurasiya, 23, who is accused of killing a woman and leaving seven others injured after ramming a car into two-wheelers in Gujarat’s Vadodara, lived as a paying guest, triggering suspicion the movie about four people experimenting with alcohol may have influenced him. Rakshit Chaurasiya, the accused. (ANI)

Viral videos after the car crash purportedly showed Chaurasiya, a law student, shouting “another round” thrice.

An investigator said it seemed he was hallucinating when the accident took place. “...he may have been under the influence of some substance. ...we are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory report to determine the exact cause,” said the investigator, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The investigator said they were yet to establish if there was any connection between the Danish film “Another Round” and the incident.

The 2020 film revolves around four teachers experimenting with a theory suggesting that maintaining a blood alcohol content of 0.05% can enhance creativity and relaxation. Initially, the results seem promising but the situation spirals out of control when they increase their alcohol intake. The teachers grapple with the impact on their careers, relationships, and self-identity. One of the four dies by apparent suicide.

A local court approved an additional two-day remand of Chaurasiya after police cited new evidence. Investigators were probing why Chaurasiya repeatedly shouted “Another Round” and “Nikita,” at the crash site. He also shouted “Om Namah Shivaya.”

Police were probing whether this was connected to the incident or reflected a disturbed state of mind. Chaurasiya, who appeared intoxicated, was arrested shortly after the car crash around 12:30am on Friday last. The car is registered in the name of a company the father of his friend Pranshu Chauhan owns. Chauhan was with Chaurasiya at the time of the crash.

In the viral videos, Chauhan is seen leaving the car and walking away, pointing at Chaurasiya and saying, “I did not do anything. He is mad. He was driving the car.”

Chaurasiya was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita’s Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Investigators suspect overspeeding and intoxication caused the crash. They have collected blood samples of Chaurasiya and Chauhan for alcohol and drug testing.

CCTV footage showed the speeding car ramming into at least three two-wheelers and dragging them for some distance before halting. One Hemali Patel, who was riding a pillion on a scooter, was killed in the crash while her husband, Purav Patel, was among those injured. Two children, aged nine and fourteen, were among others injured in the accident.

Three assistant sub-inspectors were transferred for breaching protocol and allowing Chaurasia to speak to the media while in police custody. Locals reportedly thrashed Chaurasiya before handing him over to the police