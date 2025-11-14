Anta election result: Who is Naresh Meena, independent candidate in Rajasthan bypoll?

Independent candidate Naresh Meena has emerged as a notable face after the counting of votes began for the bypoll in Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district, especially since he is giving a tough contest to the other candidates backed by big political parties. Naresh Meena has received a total of 18,644 votes, coming in second.(File Photo)

After the conclusion of six rounds of counting by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya is leading in the seat by a margin of 5,049 votes, polling a total of 23,693 votes. Meanwhile, Naresh Meena has received a total of 18,644 votes, coming in second. BJP leader Morpal Suman has polled 15,988 votes.

Who is Naresh Meena?