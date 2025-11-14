Anta election result: Who is Naresh Meena, independent candidate in Rajasthan bypoll?
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 12:05 pm IST
Anta election result: Naresh Meena has emerged as a key candidate, who is giving a tough contest to the other candidates backed by big political parties.
Independent candidate Naresh Meena has emerged as a notable face after the counting of votes began for the bypoll in Anta assembly constituency in Rajasthan's Baran district, especially since he is giving a tough contest to the other candidates backed by big political parties.
After the conclusion of six rounds of counting by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya is leading in the seat by a margin of 5,049 votes, polling a total of 23,693 votes. Meanwhile, Naresh Meena has received a total of 18,644 votes, coming in second. BJP leader Morpal Suman has polled 15,988 votes.
Follow by-election results live updates here.
Who is Naresh Meena?
- The politician made headlines during the 2024 Deoli-Uniyara assembly election when he contested as an independent candidate. This time as well, he is fighting as an independent candidate.
- Meena’s political journey started in 2003, when he won the election to the general secretary position of the Rajasthan University student union. During this time, he met BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena, after which some of Naresh’s supporters started calling him “Chhota Kirodi”, as per a report by Navbharat Times.
- His name also appeared in reports after he reportedly slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary during voting. He was arrested later and spent almost eight months in jail in the case.
- During the last assembly elections, he ran as an independent candidate after the Congress party reportedly denied him a ticket. Although he still lost to BJP, Naresh Meena received nearly 44,000 votes and lost by a margin of only 5,000 votes.
- At a time, he was also considered a close supporter of Congress leader Sachin Pilot, but after he was reportedly denied a ticket, he sought to contest elections as an independent candidate earlier.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Election Results Live, Bihar Election Key Candidates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Anta election result: Who is Naresh Meena, independent candidate in Rajasthan bypoll?
SHARE
Copy