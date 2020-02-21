Anti-drone system for Modi Trump roadshow destroys an incoming drone during trial

india

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:53 IST

An indigenous anti-Drone system that is being deployed in Ahmedabad as part of the security cover for US President Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad was successfuly tested on Friday, said news agency ANI.

The system developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) neutralised an incoming drone during the trials and will be used to tackle such threats on February 24, during Trump’s 22 km long roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium, where he will attend the ‘Namaste Trump’ event organised on the lines of the 2019 ‘Howdy Modi!’ diaspora event in the US.

The DRDO system can detect and identify drone threats at a moment’s instance and terminate them. Unmanned aerial vehicles, mostly of small size, are called drones. They are controlled remotely and can be utilised by miscreants or militants for carrying explosives apart from other threats they pose.

PTI said some of the streets on the roadshow route and near the Motera stadium will remain closed for traffic on the day.

More than 10,000 police personnel led by 25 senior IPS officers are likely to be deployed for the roadshow’s security.

Special commissioner of police, crime branch, Ajay Tomar said on Thursday that while the residents near the stadium have been advised not to use the road unless absolutely necessary there was no complete ban on people’s movement and that they can move in and out of housing colonies in case of an emergency situation.

He said, students appearing for exams have also been allowed to use the roads closed for traffic by showing their hall tickets.

Tomar said it was not yet known whether Modi and Trump will travel in the same car or separate vehicles during the roadshow.

The IPS officer added that use of an open vehicle by the VIPs was unlikely.

After arrival at the Airport, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are supposed to first travel to the Sabarmati Ashram, which was home to Mahatma Gandhi between 1917 and 1930 and then travel to the cricket stadium.

Teams of the Rapid Action Force, the State Reserve Police Force, Chetak Commando and the Anti-Terrorist Squad will be posted on strategic locations and will work in close coordination with national agencies like the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Special Protection Group (SPG), PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.