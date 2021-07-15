Antigua police to continue probe into Mehul Choksi extradition case

The Antigua and Barbuda’s cabinet, led by Prime Minister Gaston Browne, on Thursday decided that while fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi has returned from Dominica, the Royal Police Force of the island will continue to investigate his claims of kidnapping.

It added that the extradition case brought against him and the case of revocation of his Antiguan citizenship will also continue.

Choksi, who the Indian government says had masterminded the Punjab National Bank scam worth $952 million ( ₹7,080 crore), is facing two cases - extradition and revocation of citizenship (which he acquired in November 2017) - in the Antigua high court.

Earlier in the day, Choksi reached Antigua and Barbuda, three days after the Dominica high court of justice granted him bail on medical grounds.

His lawyer Vijay Aggarwal said Choksi faced no issues while coming back to Antigua, adding that the legal team is gearing up for a long-drawn battle in Carribean island. “My client Mehul Choksi has returned to his home in Antigua safely. He faced no issues while entering back in Antigua. He is receiving medical treatment and his family is feeling relieved however torture during kidnapping has him caused lot of psychological and physical harm. All well that ends well. After tasting success in Dominica. Now, the legal team is gearing up for a long-drawn fight in Antigua”.

Choksi had gone missing from Antigua, whose citizenship he holds, on May 23, and was detained by authorities in Dominica, 200km away, the next day, following which his family members had claimed he was abducted. India sought his deportation from Dominica directly as he was a prohibited immigrant there, for which he is facing charges there.

Indian government has said that Choksi continues to be an Indian citizen as his declaration for renunciation of citizenship was never accepted by the ministry of home affairs.

