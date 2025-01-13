‘Anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan’: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue at Mahakumbh sparks row

A statue of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav installed at a camp in the Maha Kumbh Mela area sparked controversy, with seers objecting to it. A statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav at a camp in the Mahakumbh Mela area has sparked controversy, with seers raising objections. (Screengrab)

The statue around two--three feet tall was inaugurated on Saturday at the camp in Sector 16 set up by the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Seva Sansthan, Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey said on Sunday.

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad criticised the installation, with its president, Mahant Ravindra Puri, saying that Mulayam Singh Yadav had consistently held “anti-Hindu and anti-Sanatan” views.

Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey said he inaugurated the statue of “Netaji” on Saturday, adding that the camp aimed to promote Mulayam Singh Yadav's thoughts and ideas.

“Pilgrims and other people are welcomed to go to the camp, have food, and stay there. A small statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav has been installed in a symbolic manner,” Pandey told reporters.

He said the idol will be restored to the party office after the Maha Kumbh.

When asked if SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will visit the Maha Kumbh Mela, he said, “I have not spoken to him in this regard.”

However, Pandey said he had taken a dip in the Sangam on Saturday and would again go there.

Meanwhile, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said that the installation of Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue was intended to remind seers of the incidents where he “killed” members of their community.

“We have no objection to Mulayam Singh's statue. He has been our chief minister. But what message do they (SP people) want to give by installing the statue at this time. Everyone knows what his contribution has been in the Ram temple movement. He has always been anti-Hindu, anti-Sanatan and in favour of Muslims,” Puri said.

Juna Akhara's Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand backed Puri's remarks, saying that the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's condemnation of the statue installation was justified.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, a three-time chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and former defence minister, was elected as an MLA 10 times and an MP seven times, mostly representing Mainpuri and Azamgarh. He passed away on October 10, 2022.

