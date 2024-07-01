Anurag Thakur takes swipe at Rahul for enjoying power without responsibility

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Anurag Thakur on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying he was enjoying power without responsibility until becoming the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha. BJP lawmaker Anurag Thakur speaking in the Lok Sabha. (PTI)

Thakur said Gandhi now has power with responsibility and absentee landlordism will not work as he congratulated the Congress leader on becoming the LoP. “For many years, Gandhi was enjoying power without responsibility…”

Thakur said it was a difficult job for Gandhi now. “Will he sit in Lok Sabha all day?... he is not here now,” Thakur said as he initiated the discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address to Parliament.

Thakur listed the achievements of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government over the last 10 years. He said people kept those against the Constitution on the opposition benches for the third time even as opposition lawmakers staged a walkout after the Lok Sabha Speaker did not accept adjournment motions on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) paper leak. The speaker overruled Gandhi’s suggestion for a one-day discussion on the leak.

Thakur said India was once a fragile economy but has become the world’s fifth-largest and fastest-growing economy in the world in the last 10 years. “There were economic failure, crony capitalism, and scams during the Congress rule. There have been no charges of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.”

He added Gandhi called himself the protector of the Constitution and said he wanted him to assure Parliament that Congress would not repeat the mistake of imposing an Emergency again.

Thakur said the Congress has been showing its 99 seats are greater than BJP’s 240 in Lok Sabha since the election results were announced last month. “They are feeling the pain. After three attempts, they could not reach the figure of 100 and got stuck at 99,” he said

He attacked Congress over Sam Pitroda’s alleged remarks against India’s people. “...Sam Pitroda, who is someone’s uncle, friend, philosopher, and guide...his statement and the thinking of Congress are the same. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why is it necessary to bring Sam Pitroda back into the party…” Thakur asked. He also attacked jailed Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal saying he has heard about work from home but never of work from jail.