News / India News / Anurag Thakur wears 'Namo Hattrick' saffron hoodie to parliament

Anurag Thakur wears 'Namo Hattrick' saffron hoodie to parliament

ByHT News Desk
Feb 10, 2024 03:28 PM IST

In the video, Thakur is heard talking to reporters, “PM Modi will form government for the third consecutive term…"

Union minister Anurag Thakur was on Saturday spotted wearing a saffron hoodie captioned 'Namo Hattrick' in Parliament. Speaking to reporters gathered near the Lok Sabha, Thakur expressed confidence in the Modi government securing a third term in Lok Sabha elections and said that it would continue to work for the development of the country.

Union minister Anurag Thakur (X/Anurag Thakur)
Union minister Anurag Thakur (X/Anurag Thakur)

He also took to X and posted a video of him wearing the hoodie. In the video, Thakur is heard talking to reporters, “PM Modi will form government for the third consecutive term… PM has always stood for the development… Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar, Abki Baar 400 Paar.”

BJP MP Ravi Kishan speaking about Anurag Thakur's hoodie, told ANI, "The voice of the heart is coming in the form of the hoodie. The whole of India would want to wear it (the hoody) because, just as Lord Ram resides in people's hearts, Modi ji has started residing in everyone's heart in the same way."

Although the Election Commission has not officially announced the dates for the general elections in India, it is anticipated that the polls to select members of the 18th Lok Sabha will occur in April and May.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is preparing to compete against the Opposition INDIA bloc.

As the official term of the NDA-led 17th Lok Sabha session is scheduled to conclude on June 16, political parties have already begun their election campaigns.

(With ANI inputs)

    HT News Desk

