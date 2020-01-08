e-paper
‘Anyone can go anywhere’: Minister on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday distanced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the many calls for boycotting Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’

india Updated: Jan 08, 2020 15:20 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Deepika Padukone is seen at a gathering at JNU in solidarity with the students against Sunday’s violence, in New Delhi, India
Actor Deepika Padukone is seen at a gathering at JNU in solidarity with the students against Sunday's violence, in New Delhi, India(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
         

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javdekar on Wednesday distanced the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from the many calls for boycotting actor Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Chhapaak’ after she joined a protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University students last evening.

“This is a democratic country… anyone, any artist can go anywhere and put forth his or her view,” Javdekar said in response to questions about the actor’s visit to the university last evening.

Deepika Padukone’s decision to join a protest by the Left-dominated JNU students’ union against the attack on students at the university on Sunday evening had riled several BJP leaders and workers. Within minutes of this visit, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had asked followers to retweet his post on boycotting the movie.

