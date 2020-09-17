Appoint Indian lawyer or Queen’s counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav, says MEA

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:35 IST

India on Thursday asked Pakistan to appoint an Indian lawyer or Queen’s counsel for death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav so that he receives a fair trial in his death sentence review.

Queen’s Counsel is an advocate or a barrister or advocate who is an appointed Counsel to the UK Crown on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said the Pakistan has not been able to fulfil its obligations to implement ICJ judgement in Kulbhushan Jhadav case.

“It has not yet addressed the core issues, which include provision of all documents related to the case, providing unconditional and unimpeded consular access to Kulbhusan Jadhav and appointment of an Indian lawyer or a Queen’s counsel to ensure a free and fair trial,” Srivastava said at a video conference with media, as quoted by PTI.

Pakistan’s Parliament recently extended four months an ordinance that allowed Jadhav to file an appeal against his death conviction in a high court as required by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).