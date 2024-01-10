close_game
close_game
News / India News / Approaching court does not mean verdict can be overturned: Maharashtra Speaker on Uddhav's decision

Approaching court does not mean verdict can be overturned: Maharashtra Speaker on Uddhav's decision

ByShobhit Gupta
Jan 10, 2024 10:13 PM IST

Narwekar on Wednesday, in a landmark verdict, ruled that Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena and dismissed the petitions filed by the UBT faction.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Wednesday reacted to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's decision to challenge the former's verdict that Eknath Shinde's Sena was the real Shiv Sena in the Supreme Court, saying that every citizen has the right to approach the judiciary.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounced the verdict in Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification.(ANI)
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar pronounced the verdict in Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification.(ANI)

He, however, said that approaching the court does not mean that the verdict passed by the speaker can be overturned as the baseless allocations can't substantiate that.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"Every citizen of India has the right to approach the Supreme Court & High Court. However, just because you approach the court does not mean that the order passed by the Speaker is overturned, you have to establish that it is illegal or untenable in the eyes of the law. Your baseless allocations do not substantiate that," news agency ANI quoted Nawekar as saying.

Thackeray said that Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena, then why the speaker did not disqualify his faction. "I think the Assembly Speaker did not understand the mandate -- what he was asked to do. It was a simple case of disqualification. The Supreme Court laid down a framework but the Speaker thought he was above the Supreme Court and came up with his own court and verdict," he said.

Narwekar on Wednesday, in a landmark verdict, ruled that Shinde's faction was the real Shiv Sena and dismissed the petitions filed by the UBT faction. He also said that Thackeray had no right to remove Shinde as the leader of the legislature party as according to the constitution of the party, the national executive was the supreme body and not the paksha pramukh, which was Uddhav.

The opposition leaders including Congress' Nana Patole and NCP's Sharad Pawar strongly reacted to the verdict saying verdict of the Maharashtra assembly speaker is against the guidelines determined by the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies)

.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out