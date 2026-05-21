Amaravati, The SDMA on Thursday warned that severe heatwave conditions and high temperatures are likely to continue across several parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next four days and advised people to avoid travel during peak daytime hours. APSDMA warns of severe heatwave conditions across Andhra for next four days

According to Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority , the highest temperature of this summer season so far was recorded at 47.6 degrees Celsius in Piduguralla of Palnadu district, while temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in 11 districts.

"Heat intensity has reached severe levels in the state and similar conditions are likely to continue for the next four days. People should postpone travel as much as possible between 11 am and 4 pm," SDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain said in an official release.

He said temperatures between 45 degrees Celsius and 47 degrees Celsius are likely on Thursday in parts of Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and Prakasam districts.

Temperatures between 44 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius are expected in parts of Vizianagaram and Markapuram districts, while temperatures between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius are likely in Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts.

Further, Jain said that severe heatwave conditions are likely in 74 mandals, while heatwave conditions are expected in 232 mandals today and severe heatwave conditions are likely in 24 mandals and heatwave conditions in 270 mandals the following day.

Meanwhile, he said temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius were recorded in 204 mandals spread across 18 districts out of the state's 28 districts on Wednesday.

Among the 204 mandals recording temperatures above 43 degrees Celsius, heat intensity was particularly high in 23 mandals of Palnadu district, 21 in Krishna, 20 each in Prakasam and Eluru, 17 in Bapatla, 16 in Nellore, 15 each in NTR and Guntur districts, and 12 in Markapuram district.

On Wednesday, a maximum temperature of 47.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Piduguralla of Palnadu district, followed by 46.1 degrees Celsius each in Kankipadu of Krishna district and Nandanamarella of Markapuram district.

Other temperatures recorded included 46 degrees Celsius in Tanuku of West Godavari district, 45.9 degrees in Kolluru of Bapatla district and Torragudipadu of NTR district, 45.7 degrees in Allipalli of Eluru district and 45.6 degrees in Kondapi of Prakasam district.

Temperatures also touched 45.5 degrees Celsius in Chityala of East Godavari district, 45.4 degrees in Gudur of Nellore district, 45 degrees in Kunavaram of Polavaram district, 44.8 degrees in Pandrapadu of Guntur district and 44.5 degrees in Ramachandrapuram of Konaseema district.

Similarly, temperatures recorded were 44.4 degrees Celsius each in Makavarapalem of Anakapalli district and Poolathota of Tirupati district, 43.6 degrees in Mulagada of Visakhapatnam district, 43.5 degrees in Kajuluru of Kakinada district and 43.1 degrees in Allagadda of Nandyal district.

The SDMA advised people to remain alert, avoid heat exposure, and consume sufficient water, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water.

Elderly people, pregnant women, lactating mothers and people suffering from heart ailments, diabetes and blood pressure conditions were advised to take extra precautions, he added.

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