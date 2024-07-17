Aqua Line: Mumbai’s first underground Metro to begin from July 24 | Check route, cost

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde on Wednesday announced that Metro 3 - Aqua Line – Mumbai's first underground Metro will be operational from July 24. Mumbai's first underground metro - the Aqua Line will cover a 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

In his X post, Vinod Tawde said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had given a guarantee to make the life of Mumbaikars easier and this is going to be fulfilled. Mumbai's first underground metro (Aqua Line) is starting from July 24, which will give new impetus to the speed of the city.”

The Aqua Line will connect major areas in the city such as Colaba, SEEPZ and Bandra. According to the government, the 33.5 km route from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade will have a total of 27 stops.

Unlike Line 1, which was constructed in collaboration with private partner Reliance, line 3 has been constructed under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

The new Metro line, according to the government of India's post on X, “will transform urban transit, easing travel across Mumbai’s streets and reducing traffic congestion.” The aqua metro line will have a daily passenger capacity of 17 lakh people. Three thousand people can board the metro simultaneously.

The cost of the entire project is estimated to be ₹23,136 crore, reported The Economic Times. The Japan International Cooperation Agency financed a large portion of the project.

Currently line 1, 2A and 7 are operational in Mumbai, with other lines still under construction. The introduction of line 3 will increase connectivity in the city, especially for commuters from South Mumbai.

A successful series of trial runs was conducted in May, where the metro operated smoothly from Aarey Colony till Dadar.