‘Are India and the Congress the same thing?’ PM Modi’s top 10 quotes in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday replied in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind for his address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Here are the 10 quotes of Prime Minister Modi:

1.It is after a long time that a Government with a full majority was elected once again with a full majority. In this mandate we see the desire of the people for stability. In fact, this trend of stable governments is being seen in various states too.

2.Do our friends in the Congress Party feel if they do not win, India does not win? Are India and the Congress Party the same thing? No, they are not. Important to respect our electoral process and democracy.

3.Some people kept talking about the EVM issue in this House. I want to tell them- there was a time when we were 2 MPs in the Parliament. People mocked us. But, we worked harder and won the trust of people. We did not make excuses and blame the polling booth.

4.The Election Commission invited parties on the issue of EVMs and only two parties went - CPI and NCP. I appreciate them for going to the EC to learn more about the issue. But, why did the rest of the parties questioning the EVMs not even go, they should answer.

5.ALL MPs are in favour of simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections though they may have difficulty in accepting this in public.

6.My friends in the Congress - they have not been able to digest victory. They have not been able to accept defeat. I do not consider this to be a healthy sign in a democracy.

7.Those opposing EVMs are not only opposed to EVMs. They have problems with technology, digital transactions, Aadhaar, GST, Bhim App. Why such negativity? This negativity was one of the chief reasons why some parties have not been able to win people’s trust.

8.The lynching in Jharkhand has pained me. It has saddened others too. But, some people in the Rajya Sabha are calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching. Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state. None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand.

9.I will go to the electorate in 2024 with new schemes and not Ayushman Bharat therefore opposition must not worry and waste time opposing it.

10.It is surprising to see that people are now opposing the idea of ‘new India’ . They are seeking the ‘Old India’ where Navy officers used to entertain politicians, LPG cylinders were not available to the common man, Licence Raj was the norm.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 15:19 IST