Are vaccine doses in the offing for children in India?

Here’s the big question: when will children above 12 get their vaccine doses? Last week, India’s national drug regulator approved Zydus Cadila’s anti Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D. This week, discussion around the vaccine for teenagers will start in right earnest. Earlier this month, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya had hinted that vaccines for children will begin as early as September. If it indeed does, millions of children and their parents will be queuing up for one.

Simultaneously, the Delhi government is likely to draft a plan on vaccination of children against Covid-19. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi had been demanding vaccination of children against Covid-19 at the earliest.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, created a record of sorts on Saturday when it inoculated 1.1 million people in a single day. But in several districts dominated by tribal communities, hesitancy is preventing the government from administering more (the state’s capacity is more than 1.5 million a day). This week, therefore, the state government may start an outreach programme to make them aware that the vaccines are safe.

The western Indian state has been the worst affected state in India with more than 6.4 million cumulative cases and close to 135,900 deaths.

Northwards in Delhi, the capital’s Disaster Management Authority’s (DDMA) committee will submit a report on the strategy for reopening schools, colleges and educational institutions to the offices of the chief minister (CM) and Lieutenant Governor (LG) on August 25. Based on the report, the government will take a call in the matter, a senior government official said on Saturday.

The Capital has also been the decision making centre in response to the astonishing developments in Afghanistan, the most crucial being the safe return of Indian diplomats and citizens. India began accelerating the evacuation of its nationals from Afghanistan amid the further deterioration of the situation at Kabul airport, where there are no signs yet for the resumption of commercial flights. A total of 329 Indians were brought back from Dushanbe, Doha and Kabul in three flights early on Sunday and, officials say, efforts will continue on pulling out the remaining Indians. The government, however, has given no indication of its thinking regarding the possible recognition of any government/regime to be formed by the Taliban.

While Covid-19 and Afghanistan have dominated headlines over the last eight days, there might be some news to warm the cockles of Indian hearts, especially farmers. The monsoon revival in the north western parts of the country may result in the cumulative rainfall crossing the Long Period Average level this year. As per IMD’s gridded dataset there was a deficit of 5% from LPA as of 8:30 am on August 21.

Regional politics may also throw up a few headlines. On Monday, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and leaders of some other opposition parties are expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a caste census along with general census next year. They are also likely to demand a removal of the 50% cap on reservations in the country, a demand being made by smaller OBC parties in election bound Uttar Pradesh and several other states.

After resignations by two sitting Congress MLAs and switching sides to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, another opposition legislator, Phanidhar Talukdar, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA from Bhabanipur, is all set to join the saffron party. With this development, six assembly seats in the state would go for by-polls in coming weeks.

Schools in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are scheduled to open from today for the first time since end of March, when the second wave started. Both the states will resume secondary and higher secondary classes. Will children be excited at the prospect of meeting their friends once again?

Not that the sporting world is going to be less exciting. India will go into their third Test against England at Leeds with a confident 1-0 lead. After a debilitating blow at Lord’s, England will have to find something special not to get routed again.

The Tokyo Paralympics begin on August 24. India has a strong 50-member contingent, its largest ever. Will we win medals? If the confidence after the Tokyo Olympics is any indicator, we just might!