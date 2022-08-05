‘Argument of a sick mind, clearly stir has hit home’: Jairam on Shah’s appeasement jibe

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Friday hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah for linking the grand old party’s protests against price rise, unemployment and other issues to the Ram temple foundation day.

Ramesh said only a sick mind can produce such arguments, adding the protests have clearly hit home. “The home minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today's democratic protests of Congress against price rise, unemployment & GST. It’s only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly, the protests have hit home, Congress MP Ramesh tweeted.

Home Minister has made a desperate attempt to divert, distract, polarise and give a malicious twist to today's democratic protests of @INCIndia against price rise,unemployment & GST. It?s only a sick mind which can produce such bogus arguments. Clearly the protests have hit home! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 5, 2022

Speaking with reporters outside Parliament this evening, Shah had said that Congress deliberately chose this day to protest because Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi on this day in 2020, calling it a subtle message of appeasement politics.

Congress leaders, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day wore black clothes to stage a protest in the Parliament House complex against price rise, unemployment and GST hike on essential items.

On this, Shah said, “The Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself the PM laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi.”

He further said the temple construction is now in full swing and that the Congress is expressing its opposition to the temple's construction. He said the issues of the Enforcement Directorate’s action against Congress leaders and inflation were mere pretexts.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also slammed the Congress for the protests and said the same were an "insult to Ram Bhakts". “Till now, the Congress was protesting in normal attire but today they protested wearing black clothes. It's an insult to Ram Bhakts. They chose this day as today's Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of construction of Ram Janambhoomi,” he said.