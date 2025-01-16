Menu Explore
Armed robbers kill 2 security guards, loot 93 lakh from SBI ATM

ByHT News Desk
Jan 16, 2025 07:44 PM IST

Two security guards in Karnataka's Bidar were shot dead by armed robbers. The robbers fled the scene after looting 93 lakh cash that was supposed to be filled in an SBI ATM.

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers held the store employees at gunpoint, demanding cash and valuables. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)(HT_PRINT)
Police identified the deceased as Shiva Kashinath and Giri Venkatesh. They were employees of the CMS Agency. Both the individuals arrived at Shivaji Chowk at 11:30 AM to fill the bank ATM, where this incident unfolded, as reported by PTI.

The robbers shot eight rounds of fires on the security guards. Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and barricaded all the roads nearby.

A following probe has been registered to nab the culprits.

Similar robbery incident

In a similar incident, two unidentified masked men shot a security guard Tuesday evening after stealing 78.4 lakh in cash from the car of a liquor outlet collecting crew in the Janjgir Champa district. A guard stood outside as the three-person crew, which included the driver, collected cash from liquor stores and stored it in the car.

A duo of accused men went up to the guard and asked him to unlock the car door. When the guard refused, they shot him in the leg, opened the door, and took the money.

Also Read: Brazilian man's Bengaluru burglary: Two luxury watches worth 3.3L stolen from airport's duty-free store

Guard in stable condition

The event happened next to a liquor store in Khokhra village. Police say the private company's collecting crew consisted of security guard Shailendra Singh, driver Aman Singh, and cash collection agent Dheeraj Singh. Later the guard was taken to the hospital. According to reports, he is in stable condition now, as reported by Times Of India.

The robbers dumped the cash box a few kilometers away from the place where this incident unfolded.

As reported by police, the collection crew lost 78.4 lakh in the thief. According to police, the liquor crew was being watched by the goons.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
