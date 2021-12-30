e-paper
Home / India News / Arms, ammunition hidden at J-K LoC by Pakistani terrorist handlers recovered

Arms, ammunition hidden at J-K LoC by Pakistani terrorist handlers recovered

The recover of the cache was done on the basis of some vital clues developed based on information provided by arrested suspect Yaseen Khan.

india Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 16:40 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
J&K Police display arms and ammunition, recovered from a militant hideout, at Dabi village of Balakote sector in Poonch district.
J&K Police display arms and ammunition, recovered from a militant hideout, at Dabi village of Balakote sector in Poonch district.(PTI Photo)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir police and the army have recovered two pistols, 70 pistol rounds and two grenades hidden in bushes on the Line of Control (LoC) in Dabbi village of Balakote sector in Mendhar sub division of Poonch district, said officials.

They said the arms and ammunition were hidden by handlers of terrorists from Pakistan and were recovered following a disclosure made by three terror associates arrested on Sunday.

SSP Poonch, Ramesh Kumar Angral said that some vital clues were developed on the basis of arrested suspect Yaseen Khan’s confession, made during his questioning by the security personnel. A police team headed by sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Mendhar, Zaheer Jafri, alongwith army personnel, launched an operation in Dabbi and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition, kept in a polythene bag in the bushes.

Also Read: 3 terrorists killed in an encounter outside Srinagar city

“Two pistols, seventy bullets and two grenades have been recovered so far and more searches are going on” said Angral.

He further said that terror outfits were trying to target religious places in Poonch but their nefarious designs have been foiled by the army and the police.

In a separate incident, three terrorists have been killed in an encounter in the Lawaypora area of Srinagar.

