Army busts terror hideout in Doda; ammo, Hizb donation books found

The army on Thursday busted a terror hideout and recovered arms and ammunition, including two AK rifles, 289 rounds of ammunition, and Hizbul Mujahideen donation books in Doda district, rasing concern of presence of the terror outfit in the hills of the Jammu region, an officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the Army and the police launched a search operation in the Majmi area of Dessa in the district this morning, the army officer said.

The joint party cordoned off the area and carried out meticulous searches during which they located a natural hideout of terrorists in a cave containing a huge cache of weapons and ammunition, he added.

One AK-47, one AK-56, five magazine of AK 47/56, one under barrel grenade launcher (UBGL), two UBGL grenades, 289 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition of AK 47/56 and Hizbul Mujahideen’s donation receipt book and papers (in Urdu language) were recovered, he said.

This is the first time such huge recovery has been made particularly of Hizbul Mujahideen donation books and other material aimed to raise funds in the hills of Jammu region and increase the foot-prints of terror outfit in the hills of the region, he said.

He said the recovery has dealt a severe blow to the nefarious designs aimed at reviving terrorism in the area. The Army will continue its operations to keep Doda district safe and free from terrorists as well as their support infrastructure, he said.