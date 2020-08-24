e-paper
Army Chief honours 51 SAG of the National Security Guard

The 51 Special Action Group (SAG) since its raising in December 1984 has been tasked to carry out counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. Members of this group are entirely drawn from the Indian Army.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The ‘COAS (Chief of Army Staff) Unit Appreciation’ was conferred on the elite group for its “outstanding achievements” in anti-terror operations, the Indian Army tweeted .
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Monday honoured the 51 Special Action Group (SAG) of the National Security Guard in recognising its achievements in combating terrorism across the country.

The ‘COAS (Chief of Army Staff) Unit Appreciation’ was conferred on the elite group for its “outstanding achievements” in anti-terror operations, the Indian Army tweeted .

The 51 SAG since its raising in December 1984 has been tasked to carry out counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. Members of this group are entirely drawn from the Indian Army. 

The group, which has established itself as an elite counter-terrorism unit played a crucial rule in carrying out several operations in the country, most notably being the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The SAG has earned several gallantry awards including three Ashok Chakra- which is India’s highest peacetime gallantry honour.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and Havildar Gajender Singh Bisht, both members of the SAG were martyred in action during the 26/11 attacks and were awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously.

(With inputs from PTI)

