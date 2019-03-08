Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists from his home in Kashmir’s Budgam
An army jawan of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) has been kidnapped from his home in Qazipora Chadoora in Kashmir’s Budgam district.india Updated: Mar 08, 2019 22:57 IST
The kidnapped jawan has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen. The incident took place late in the evening today.
