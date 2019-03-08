Today in New Delhi, India
Army jawan kidnapped by terrorists from his home in Kashmir’s Budgam

An army jawan of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) has been kidnapped from his home in Qazipora Chadoora in Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The kidnapped jawan has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen. The incident took place late in the evening today.(AP/Representative Image)

The kidnapped jawan has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen. The incident took place late in the evening today.

