Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali building collapse: Another body recovered, toll rises to 2

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 22, 2024 09:12 AM IST

The incident occurred in Mohali's Sohana village on Saturday evening.

A body was recovered on Sunday morning from the site where a multi-storey building collapsed in the Sohana village of Punjab's Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) district.

Mohali: Rescue work underway after a multi-storey building collapsed at Sohana village, in Mohali district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)
Mohali: Rescue work underway after a multi-storey building collapsed at Sohana village, in Mohali district, Punjab, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024. Several people are feared trapped under the debris. (PTI Photo)

With this, the death toll in the incident rose to two.

Earlier, rescuers worked through the night looking for people trapped under the debris of the building, which collapsed on Saturday evening.

Visuals from the spot early Sunday showed personnel from the Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continuing their rescue operations.

The first victim, a 20-year-old woman, was from Himachal Pradesh. The second victim, a male, was from Haryana's Ambala.

Also Read: 30, including children, injured as iron gate collapses in Odisha's Cuttack

The building, which housed a gym in the basement and had four floors, collapsed due to excavation work being carried out at the adjacent plot by the owners of the building, police said.

The land sunk due to excavation and brought down the building with it, according to police.

The owners, Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh, have been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

District officials have released a control room phone number (0172-2219506) and put all major hospitals in the city, including Civil Hospital (attached within Medical College), Fortis, Max and Sohana, on alert to cater to the injured.

Also Read: Timely evacuation averts tragedy as Dongri building collapses, no injuries reported

Expressing his sorrow at the incident, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The entire administration and other rescue teams have been deployed at the spot. I am in constant touch with the administration. We pray that there is no loss of life, we will also take action against the culprits. Appeal to the people to cooperate with the administration.”

(With agency inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On