In this file photo, Indian army soldiers patrol along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan border. (AP/ Representational image.)
india news

Army recovers explosives near LoC in J&K’s Tanghdar

An army spokesman said a detailed search was launched by the Army’s bomb disposal team that led to the recovery of the explosives “supposedly being transhipped to hinterland”
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 09:27 AM IST

The Army has said it averted an attack by recovering explosives at Tanghdar near the Line of Control, the de facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, on Monday evening. The recovery was made during an operation launched after a tipoff about the explosives.

An army spokesman credited the high state of alertness of the forces for the recovery. He added security forces increased alertness and monitored the area through a comprehensive surveillance grid before a detailed search was launched by the Army’s bomb disposal team that led to the recovery of the explosives “supposedly being transhipped to hinterland”.

The spokesman added the operation was conducted in the heart of Tangdhar market with “zero inconveniences to locals as per the market vendors who were eyewitness to the precision operation”.

