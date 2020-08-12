e-paper
Home / India News / Army soldier, terrorist killed in J-K’s Pulwama, say police

Army soldier, terrorist killed in J-K’s Pulwama, say police

Police said a search operation was ongoing in the Kamrazipura area of Pulwama district.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 09:38 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Indian Army soldiers are seen in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in this file photo.The soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing n Kamrazipura area of Pulwama and later succumbed.
Indian Army soldiers are seen in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir in this file photo.The soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing n Kamrazipura area of Pulwama and later succumbed.(Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)
         

At least one soldier of the Indian Army and an unidentified terrorist were killed during a gunbattle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday morning.

Kashmir Zone police tweeted that the encounter took place in Kamrazipura of Pulwama. There was an exchange of fire when security forces approached an orchard in Kamrazipora early on Wednesday.

The soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing and later succumbed. They added the search operation is on.

One AK 47 assault rifle along with grenades, pouches and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site, an army spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, security forces arrested five people, including a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, recovered a large cache of weapons in the frontier district of Kupwara near Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir.

