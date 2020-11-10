Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay High Court order dismissing his bail plea

india

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 13:07 IST

Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami moved Supreme Court after the Bombay high court dismissed his petition for interim bail in 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday, reported ANI.

Goswami was arrested along with two others - Feroze Shaikh and Nitish Sarda - by Alibaug Police and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on November 4 in connection with the death of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

The 47-year-old journalist was kept at a local school designated as a Covid-19 centre for the Alibaug prison till November 8, after which he was shifted to the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. The decision to move him to the jail before he completed his quarantine period at the school was taken after he was allegedly found using someone’s mobile phone in the quarantine centre. His own mobile phone was confiscated by the police at the time of his arrest.