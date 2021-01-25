IND USA
Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent during the full dress rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day Parade, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Around 100 students from schools, colleges to watch Republic Day parade from PM's box

According to a ministry official, 100 students have been shortlisted for the purpose -- 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:01 AM IST

At least 100 meritorious students from schools and colleges will get a chance to see the Republic Day parade from the Prime Minister's box on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Education.

The students will also get to interact with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' after the parade.

"Happy to share that meritorious students across the country will be given a chance to witness the #RepublicDay2021 parade from the Prime Minister's Box. They will also have a chance to meet & interact with the Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank," the Ministry of Education tweeted.

According to a ministry official, 100 students have been shortlisted for the purpose -- 50 from schools and 50 from higher education institutions.

Last year, a total of 105 toppers from CBSE and universities across the country got a chance to watch the 71st Republic Day Parade from the PM's box.

Due to Covid-19 safety norms, gravity-defying stunts by motorcycle-borne men, a major attraction for the crowd during Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath, will be missing this year, while the spectator size too has been reduced to 25,000, officials had said on Friday.

Besides, the parade of gallantry awardees and children who have earned bravery awards will also be not be there at the 72nd Republic Day event, on account of social distancing, they said.

Also, there will be no chief guest at the event this year.

This year, the number of participants in the Republic Day cultural programmes has been cut down from over 600 to just 401 this year, to avoid overcrowding and follow social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

republic day

