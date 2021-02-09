Around ₹37 crore spent in 2019-20 to promote domestic tourism: Prahlad Patel
The Ministry of Tourism has spent around ₹37 crore in 2019-2020 to promote domestic tourism in the country, Union minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Tuesday.
Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, Patel said that while around ₹63 crore was spent in 2018-2019, around ₹25 crore was spent in 2017-2018 on promoting sites within the country.
These included campaigns through print media, television, online, radio, theatre and text messages, he said.
"The Ministry of Tourism obtains media plan and releases campaigns through the Bureau of Outreach Communication (BOC), Doordarshan and the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).The campaigns are for all states of India and are not state-specific," the minister said.
In reply to another question, he said the ministry launched the 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative in January 2020 with the objective of creating awareness among the citizens about the rich heritage and culture of the country and to promote domestic tourism. This initiative is in line with the August 15, 2019 address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking every citizen to visit at least 15 destinations by the year 2022.
"Under this initiative, the ministry is carrying out promotional activities like webinars, online pledge and quiz programmes to generate awareness among the public about the country and its tourism destinations/products, including lesser known ones. 'Dekho Apna Desh' initiative is being promoted extensively on social media and the website of the ministry and by domestic India tourism offices," Patel said.
