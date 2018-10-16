Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi over Rafale deal, non-performing assets

Finance minister Arun Jaitley launched a fresh attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, quashing the opposition leader’s range of allegations from Rafale jet deal to non-performing assets.

Brushing aside Gandhi’s charges that a private company got an advantage ranging from Rs 38,000 crore to Rs 130,000 crore in the Rafale deal, Jaitley wrote in a blog, “Rafale aircraft and its weaponry is not being manufactured in India at all, neither by Dassault or by any other private company.” Jaitley emphasised that the government had not waived a single rupee of corporate loans, and added that the promoters of defaulting companies had been thrown out through the IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code) and banks were successfully recovering their dues.He maintained that India witnessed a successful implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

Hitting back, the Congress called Jaitley “blabber blogger”. “Arun Jaitley’s desperation to stay relevant as a ‘Court Jester’ to ‘Modi Sultanate’ is making him stoop to a new level every day,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement, according to PTI.

First Published: Oct 16, 2018 23:12 IST