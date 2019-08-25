‘We will remember his presence’: Rahul Gandhi’s tribute to Arun Jaitley

india

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:17 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said former union minister Arun Jaitley’s voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, but his presence will be remembered.

Jaitley, 66, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, where he was undergoing treatment.

In a condolence message to Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta, Gandhi said that in his illustrious career spanning over four decades, Jaitley left his mark on politics. “Although his voice will no longer reverberate within the hallowed portals of Parliament, we will remember his presence,” he said in the letter.

“Your family is in my thoughts and prayers. I wish you peace and strength during this difficult time,” Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leaders on Saturday condoled the demise of Arun Jaitley, with party chief Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh saying his contribution to public life will be remembered forever and in his death, the country has lost a great leader.

Singh described Jaitley as an eminent lawyer, excellent orator, very good administrator and outstanding parliamentarian.

In his condolence message to Jaitley’s wife Sangeeta, the former prime minister said, “In his death our country has lost a great leader who always worked for the betterment of society.” Sonia Gandhi expressed deep pain at the passing away of Jaitley. She said Jaitley had a long innings as a public figure and his contribution to public life will forever be remembered.

In her letter to Sangeeta, she described the former Union minister as a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and every walk of life.

“His sharp intellect and ability and his communication skills were evident in every cabinet position he held, in his role as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as a Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court,” Sonia Gandhi wrote.

“His passing is all the more tragic because he went so young, when he had so much more to contribute to national life.” Sonia Gandhi said Jaitley fought his “cruel illness with great courage, his spirit indomitable till the end”.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee said he had visited Jaitley a day ago and prayed for his recovery.

Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on Sunday afternoon with state honours.

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 15:53 IST