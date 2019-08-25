‘Jaitley attracted admirers across political spectrum’: Sonia

india

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday condoled the death of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley saying that he attracted friends across the political spectrum and fought the cruel illness with indomitable spirit till the end.

In a letter to Jaitley’s wife, Sangeeta Jaitley, Sonia Gandhi said, “I am very sad to learn of the passing away of your beloved husband.”

She said, Jaitley was a person who attracted friends and admirers across the political spectrum and every walk of life.

“His sharp intellect and ability and his communication skills were evident in every cabinet position he held, in his role as Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, and as a senior Advocate at the Supreme Court,” the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson said.

She said, “Jaitley fought his cruel illness with great courage till the end. His passing is all the more tragic because he was so young, when he had so much more to contribute to national life.”

“Words are little consolation at this time of grief, but I wanted you, your son and your daughter to know that I share your pain. May Arunji find eternal peace,” she added.

Jaitley, 66, passed away on Saturday afternoon at AIIMS where he had been admitted since August 9.

