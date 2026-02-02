Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday lauded 76 families of Karko village in Upper Siang district for signing a memorandum of understanding with the state government in support of the preparation of the Pre-Feasibility Report for the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project . Arunachal CM lauds Karko villagers for signing MoU for SUMP's PFR

Terming the move a reflection of trust and responsibility, Khandu said the decision demonstrated growing public awareness and commitment towards the future of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.

"Heartfelt appreciation to the 76 families of Karko village, Upper Siang, for coming forward to sign the MoU supporting the Pre-Feasibility Report of the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. This reflects trust, awareness and a strong sense of responsibility towards the future of Arunachal Pradesh and the nation," he said in a post on X.

The MoU was signed on Sunday between residents of Karko village in Upper Siang district and the state government, marking a significant step in advancing the preparatory phase of the project, which is considered to be of national importance.

Officials said the MoU signing represents a key milestone and highlights a consultative process grounded in informed consent, sustained dialogue and active community participation, while ensuring due consideration of environmental and social concerns.

"This project is not just about infrastructure. It is about energy security, flood moderation, regional development and strategic national interest. Most importantly, it moves ahead through dialogue, informed participation and respect for local communities, ensuring environmental and social concerns are carefully studied at every stage," Khandu said.

Thanking the villagers for their cooperation, Khandu added that their support demonstrated how development initiatives and community voices could progress together.

"Together, we are shaping a future where progress benefits our people while safeguarding our land, culture and national priorities," he said.

With Karko's endorsement, a total of five villages have now formally signed MoUs supporting the preparation of PFR for the project.

Earlier endorsements were received from Riew, Riga, Pangkang and Begging villages, indicating increasing community engagement across the Siang belt.

The Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, envisioned as a major hydropower and flood-control initiative with an estimated capacity of around 11,000 MW, is considered crucial for energy security, regulated river flow, water storage, flood moderation and sustainable regional development.

Project proponents said the pre-feasibility studies would assess technical viability, environmental impacts and implications for local communities as part of a comprehensive and inclusive planning process.

