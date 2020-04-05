Arunachal Pradesh officer commits suicide; Covid-19 related stress could be trigger: Police

india

A 38-year-old woman disaster management officer in Arunachal Pradesh allegedly committed suicide over stress related to her work in tackling the coronavirus disease, police said on Sunday.

The woman took her life on Saturday at her residence in the state capital Itanagar and the initial investigation by the police has ruled out foul play.

Police said the officer lived with her nine-year-old son, mother-in-law and eight other people. Her husband lives in another place, they said.

Reports said the officer who used to venture out for her duties was afraid that she could infect her son.

“She was sleeping with her nine-year-old son in her room. The son slept on the bed while she slept on the floor due to fear of infection,” said a police report.

Police said when the son woke up on Saturday morning and couldn’t find his mother, he asked other family members to search for her. The body of the officer was found inside a bathroom, which was locked from inside.

The officer was allegedly drafting a resignation letter on Friday night, but she left it incomplete when other family members found out about it.

“As per her driver, she had asked him to rest from today (Saturday) onward as they had become too exhausted because of this fight against coronavirus. When the driver enquired about his duties today (Saturday), she asked him to come late,” the police report said.

A post-mortem examination has been conducted and its report is awaited, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh has recorded one Covid-19 positive case till date. The patient had taken part in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month.

Six others from the state who took part in the event at Nizamuddin Markaz have tested negative for the coronavirus.