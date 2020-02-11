Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia lead as early trends come in

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 09:26 IST

Several leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were leading as early trends came up in the counting of votes for February 8 Delhi assembly elections was underway on Tuesday.

As the counting votes, starting with postal ballots, began at 8am, Arvind Kejriwal was seen ahead of his rivals Sunil Yadav of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress’ Romesh Sabharwal from the prestigious New Delhi seat.

Arvind Kejriwal, who won the seat for the first time by defeating the then chief minister of Delhi Sheila Dikshit, is seeking re-election for the third time.

In the high-stakes battle, the BJP and the Congress have fielded Yadav, the Delhi BJP’s youth wing head, and former National Students’ Union of India’s (NSUI) Delhi unit, Sabharwal, respectively. It is their first electoral contest.

In Patparganj, Kejriwal’s deputy Manish Sisodia was leading against the BJP’s Ravi Negi and Laxman Rawat of the Congress.

Manish Sisodia has won from the seat for two consecutive terms in 2013 and 2015 securing 41.5% and 53.5% vote share respectively.

For Negi and Rawat, both migrants from the Garhwal hills of Uttarakhand, it is their first election outing.

Atishi of the AAP was also leading ahead of BJP’s Dharambir Singh and Shivani Chopra of the Congress in Kalkaji.

For Atishi, who is credited for the reforms in the education sector in Delhi government schools, and Shivani Chopra, who is Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra’s daughter, it is a personal battle as both are hoping to kick-start their career in electoral politics.

Subhash Chopra has represented the constituency thrice in the Delhi assembly. They are pitted against BJP’s former area councillor Dharambir Singh, who is in-charge of Delhi BJP’s booth-level management.

Raghav Chadha, the AAP’s national spokesperson, is also ahead of RP Singh and Rocky Tuseed of the BJP and the Congress respectively in Rajendra Nagar constituency.

The contest is interesting as two young faces – Chadha and Tuseed – fought a BJP veteran leader, Singh.

Tuseed is a former Delhi University Students’ Union president and a newcomer in electoral politics.

These leads are, however, subject to change as the counting is still in its early stages.

In Rohini, among the five seats that matter for all the parties, the AAP’s Rajesh Nama Bansiwala was trailing behind BJP leader Vijender Gupta.

It is a prestige battle for the BJP and the AAP in Rohini assembly segment, as the national party fights for “change” in a BJP stronghold.

The BJP had survived the AAP onslaught in the 2015 assembly elections—AAP had won 67 out of 70 assembly segment—in Rohini.

Gupta, who was the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly and former Delhi BJP chief, has represented the area as a councillor and MLA.

Bansiwala unsuccessfully contested the 2017 municipal election, while this is the first election outing for the Congress candidate.

In early trends, the AAP was seen ahead in 41 seats and the BJP in at least 13 seats in the Capital, which saw a bitter electoral campaign.

All the exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP and a better performance for the BJP.

