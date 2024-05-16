Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: SC holds final hearing today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be heard in the Supreme Court for the final time on Thursday. The apex court granted him interim bail till June 1. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter....Read More

In an interview with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the bail a “special treatment”. He said that the judgement in the case was not routine.

The Interim bail to Kejriwal was approved due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election, despite opposition from the ED, which argued that campaigning wasn't a constitutional right. The bail allowed Kejriwal to be released before Delhi votes on May 25. However, he must surrender on June 2 and will be back in jail on June 4, the day of counting and results.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case tied to the now-scrapped excise policy.