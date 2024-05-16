Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: SC holds final hearing today
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be heard in the Supreme Court for the final time on Thursday. The apex court granted him interim bail till June 1. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter....Read More
In an interview with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the bail a “special treatment”. He said that the judgement in the case was not routine.
The Interim bail to Kejriwal was approved due to the ongoing Lok Sabha election, despite opposition from the ED, which argued that campaigning wasn't a constitutional right. The bail allowed Kejriwal to be released before Delhi votes on May 25. However, he must surrender on June 2 and will be back in jail on June 4, the day of counting and results.
Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in a money laundering case tied to the now-scrapped excise policy.
‘We are not supposed to conduct mini-trial’
“Please look at this case...where similar exercise was sought to be done, look at this and that evidence...your Lordships said we are not supposed to conduct mini-trial,” Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer said.
‘There are self-imposed restrictions on courts’: Justice Datta
Justice Datta said, “There are self-imposed restrictions on courts...but if you bring it to a PMLA case, who will give bail under such strict conditions.”
Justice Khanna asks to sum up arguments
‘Please don't open those doors’: SG Mehta warns SC
SG Mehta says, “If I am arrested on my neighbor's complaint, ordinary citizens go through CrPC. They do not directly rush to the court. Please don't open those doors. It will have disastrous consequences.”
Justice Khanna said, “That's not their case.”
Justice Datta said, “The threshold of arrest in PMLA is much higher.”
Justice Khanna said, “Suppose remand is given after S.41 arrest, can a person not file 227? So where is the distinction?”
‘Law is that once there is remand order, habeas corpus is not maintainable’: SG Mehta
“Right from 1950s till date, law is that once there is remand order, habeas corpus is not maintainable,” SG Mehta said.
“No, that's not the reason...go through Senthil Balaji...if there is an order of the court...then it's 227,” Justice Khanna responds.
‘Arrest is part of investigation’: SG Mehta argues
SG Mehta said, “When there are flagrant violations of fundamental rights, there can be. But sometimes, agencies are required to discharge an unpleasant duty which they know will be abused publicly. Now I will take your Lordships through some judgments.”
“S.19 authority is supposed to decide whether there is existence of material which requires arrest of a person. He is not supposed to exercise judicial powers of weighing evidence. Arrest is part of investigation. My learned friend said reasons should also reflect that he conducted a mini-trial in his mind. But I say S.19 must record his reasons why he thinks arrest is necessary based on material...otherwise there is no difference between IO and judge.”
‘Court did not go into sufficiency of material’: SG Mehta argues
Justice Khanna says, “They filed writ petition before us, we did not open the gates for them.”
ASG Raju, appearing for Kejriwal, says, “Before arrest, they filed the petition. It was wrongly mentioned remand has been granted.”
Justice Khanna says, “No, they said it has been moved. Some other matter had also come up on that day, when we said go before the trial court. We refused to entertain.”
ASG says, “Ultimate relief can't be granted. Until they challenge final order...”
Arguing for ED, SG Mehta says, “When he was not arrested, he approached High Court that I should not be arrested. HC called for papers. DB examined them. Thereafter, court did not go into sufficiency of material. Rightly so. Mini-trial is what your Lordships are called upon to conduct. We are opposing that. That is not the scope of your Lordships' jurisdiction. If S.19 is a trigger to approach under Art 226, then S.41 CrPC also is.”
‘We overlook when there is a grave case’: Justice Khanna
Justice Khanna says, “226 remedy can't be excluded. We don't exercise that jurisdiction, because there are alternative remedies. But we overlook when there is a grave case. They certainly challenged their order.”
Justice Datta says, “There was a remand order. Before HC, it was challenged.”
Justice Khanna says, “If first remand order is challenged, it will remain even after second or third remand order”
‘You have to satisfy…’: Bench pulls up SG Mehta
Justice Datta said, “you have to satisfy that however high case is pitched before us, under S.19 we can't.”
Justice Khanna said, “If there is violation of S.19 conditions, obviously courts can interfere. Either remand court, or High Court.”
Justice Datta pulls up SG Mehta on ‘Kejriwal consented’ remark
Justice Datta said, “what if he had not consented? Is it your submission that under S.19, in no case a writ petition under 226 lies?”
‘I am too big to go to Trial Court…’: SG Mehta argues for ED
SG Mehta said, “More rigorous the provisions of arrest, less the scrutiny by courts. This is my submission.”
“Let's see S.41 CrPC. Why a common man not invoke the same jurisdiction for any other offense? Please juxtapose with Art 226...which they have invoked.”
“Suspicion is usually subjective. I am too big to go to Trial Court to go to bail. The remand court will also examine all this. I will go to the High Court.”
Justice Khanna said, “He went to the trial court. after it rejected, he went to HC”
SG Mehta argues for the ED
SG Mehta said, “At the time of trial, court can examine whether S.19 was complied with or not.”
He added, “Please see the 2005 Rules...sub-rule (3) is manner of forwarding...nobody can tamper with it till trial court examines it”
SG Tushar Mehta takes SC through Section 62 and 67 PMLA
SG says, “If one of the conditions of S.19 is not complied with, a punishment is provided. but that is also at the stage of trial”
Arvind Kejriwal News LIVE: Arguments begin as SC holds final hearing
Justice Khanna says, “As far as maintainability is concerned, they have argued that S.19 is not satisfied and remand order should not have been passed.”
SG Tushar Mehta argues, “S.19 PMLA your Lordships have seen...everybody would not have privilege as petitioner has...court is called to interfere with a petitioner under Article 227 read with...”
SG added, “S.19 has certain conditions. Only high-ranking officials given power. There should be material in possession. I must also have a reason to believe, to be recorded in writing”
SC says ED cannot make arrests under PMLA
The Supreme Court ruled that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cannot arrest the accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) once the special court has acknowledged the complaint. If the ED needs custody, it must file an application before the relevant court. The court can grant custody only after being convinced with valid reasons that custodial interrogation is necessary.