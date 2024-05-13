Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Monday, May 13, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: Supreme Court to hear defamation case over retweeting Dhruv Rathee's video

    May 13, 2024 11:42 AM IST
    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: This comes as another legal trouble for Kejriwal who recently got interim bail in the liquor policy case and was released from jail.
    Arvind Kejriwal
    Arvind Kejriwal

    The Supreme Court will hear on Monday Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea over a criminal defamation case filed against him over retweeting a video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on BJP IT Cell. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter. Earlier, the Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings....Read More

    This comes as another legal trouble for Kejriwal who recently got interim bail in the liquor policy case and was released from the Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court has allowed the Delhi CM to campaign in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

    As the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Kejriwal is one of the major political leaders in the country. While legal troubles mount for him, he has been accusing the government and authorities of misuing power to muzzle his voice.

    What's the defamation case against Delhi CM?

    YouTuber Dhruv Rathee circulated an allegedly defamatory video titled ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ in May 2018. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it. A complaint was filed against Kejriwal for the retweet.

    On February 26, 2024, Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting Rathee's video.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 13, 2024 11:42 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: What the Delhi High Court said in February

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: Hearing the matter in February on the defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal for retweeting Dhruv Rathee's video, the Delhi High Court had refused to quash summons against Delhi CM.

    "Retweeting defamatory content attracts action under Section 499 Of IPC," Delhi High Court had said.

    May 13, 2024 11:19 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: What's the defamation case against Delhi CM?

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee circulated an allegedly defamatory video titled ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ in May 2018. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it. A complaint was filed against Kejriwal for the retweet.

    On February 26, 2024, Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting Rathee's video.

    May 13, 2024 10:50 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: Another legal trouble for Delhi CM

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: This comes as another legal trouble for Kejriwal who recently got interim bail in the liquor policy case and was released from the Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court has allowed the Delhi CM to campaign in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

    May 13, 2024 10:41 AM IST

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: Supreme Court to hear defamation case against Delhi CM

    Arvind Kejriwal news Live: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea over a criminal defamation case filed against him over retweeting a video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on BJP IT Cell.

    News india news Arvind Kejriwal news Live: Supreme Court to hear defamation case over retweeting Dhruv Rathee's video

    IPL 2024 Coverage

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes