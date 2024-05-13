Arvind Kejriwal news Live: Supreme Court to hear defamation case over retweeting Dhruv Rathee's video

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea over a criminal defamation case filed against him over retweeting a video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on BJP IT Cell. A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter. Earlier, the Supreme Court had stayed the proceedings....Read More

This comes as another legal trouble for Kejriwal who recently got interim bail in the liquor policy case and was released from the Tihar Jail. The Supreme Court has allowed the Delhi CM to campaign in the Lok Sabha election 2024.

As the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Kejriwal is one of the major political leaders in the country. While legal troubles mount for him, he has been accusing the government and authorities of misuing power to muzzle his voice.

What's the defamation case against Delhi CM?

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee circulated an allegedly defamatory video titled ‘BJP IT Cell Part II’ in May 2018. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal retweeted it. A complaint was filed against Kejriwal for the retweet.

On February 26, 2024, Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that he made a mistake by retweeting Rathee's video.