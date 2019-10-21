Arvind Kejriwal urges Delhiites to skip cracker bursting and attend ‘community Diwali’

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:28 IST

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged Delhi citizens to join his government in Central Delhi’s Connaught Place (CP) to celebrate Diwali instead of bursting crackers.

During his announcement, Kejriwal said that laser shows will be organised from 6 pm to 10 pm every day from October 26 to 29, and during these hours, the CP’s inner circle will be pedestrianised. The Delhi government also said that battery operated rickshaws are being arranged to bring people from the parking lots to the main venue at the Central Park.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said apart from the laser show, the ‘community Diwali’ will have special lighting effects on all buildings of CP, cultural performances, and food and local shopping stalls.

“This year onwards we are starting a new trend of organising community Diwali in Delhi. We hope with our plan, people will give up bursting crackers and enjoy the laser show. You can come anytime in CP’s Central Park between 6pm to 10 pm starting from Saturday to next Tuesday. The laser show will be held back to back in these four hours. No passes or tickets are needed,” Kejriwal said.

He clarified that this year the government will be organising the ‘community Diwali’ only at CP and that depending on its success, the same will be planned at multiple locations next year onwards.

When asked about the objections raised by the traders of CP on pedestrianising the inner circle during this period, Kejriwal said, “Contrary to their claims that their business will suffer, I guarantee that their business will double during these four days. They should instead thank us,” he said.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that special parking arrangements are being made near Shivaji stadium and other areas.

“We are also planning for the people to be transported from the parking lots to the inner circle in battery operated rickshaws,” he said. The government is planning to close traffic movement and arrange for parking of vehicles in CP’s inner circle during these four days.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:28 IST