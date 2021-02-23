Arvind Kejriwal wants farmers to commit suicide, alleges BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants farmers to commit suicide.

"Kejriwal wants the farmer to keep committing suicide. The condition of the farmers continues to deteriorate. It is Kejriwal who speaks the language of middlemen," said Lekhi.

The BJP leader reiterated that Kejriwal wishes that the farmer keeps committing suicide, should never get a better price for their crops and their condition continue to worsen.

"The farm laws have been brought out to exclude middlemen and their corrupt practices. However, Kejriwal ji opts to speak in favour of these middlemen. I do not think that he is working in our country's interest or in the interest of the farmers. Kejriwal ji's comments must be investigated," she said.

Also Read | AAP to hold 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Punjab's Moga district on March 21

On February 21, after a meeting with farmer leaders from Western Uttar Pradesh at Vidhan Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the Centre's new farm laws "death warrant for farmers" and said these laws will bring farming under the control of "a few corporates".

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.