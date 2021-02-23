Arvind Kejriwal wants farmers to commit suicide, alleges BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi
BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wants farmers to commit suicide.
"Kejriwal wants the farmer to keep committing suicide. The condition of the farmers continues to deteriorate. It is Kejriwal who speaks the language of middlemen," said Lekhi.
The BJP leader reiterated that Kejriwal wishes that the farmer keeps committing suicide, should never get a better price for their crops and their condition continue to worsen.
"The farm laws have been brought out to exclude middlemen and their corrupt practices. However, Kejriwal ji opts to speak in favour of these middlemen. I do not think that he is working in our country's interest or in the interest of the farmers. Kejriwal ji's comments must be investigated," she said.
On February 21, after a meeting with farmer leaders from Western Uttar Pradesh at Vidhan Sabha, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the Centre's new farm laws "death warrant for farmers" and said these laws will bring farming under the control of "a few corporates".
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
The committee will start meetings soon and will form district committees in each violence-affected district of the state.
The 23-year-old activist, hailing from Punjab's Muktsar district, has also claimed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the Criminal Procedure Code.
The Prime Minister said that if IITs start addressing the problems India is currently facing then it will also gradually be able to address global issues.
The Nishad community is a caste group listed under Other Backward Classes in UP. Nishads are heavily dependent on the tourism industry as they ferry tourists in the famous ghats of Varanasi and Prayagraj.
The decision was taken in face of a sudden rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in several states.
